Overview of Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD

Dr. Louis Kavoussi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from State University of New Yo and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Kavoussi works at SMITH INSTITUTE FOR UROLOGY in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.