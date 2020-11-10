Dr. Louis Kazaglis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazaglis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kazaglis, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Kazaglis, MD
Dr. Louis Kazaglis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Kazaglis works at
Dr. Kazaglis' Office Locations
-
1
Center for Behavioral Health9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazaglis?
He may be somewhat awkward seeming but he absolutely cares, and does listen to what i have to say! He understands his field very well and is quite skilled
About Dr. Louis Kazaglis, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1477889798
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazaglis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazaglis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazaglis works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazaglis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazaglis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazaglis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazaglis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.