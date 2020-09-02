Overview of Dr. Louis Kerkhoff Jr, MD

Dr. Louis Kerkhoff Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Kerkhoff Jr works at Louis A Kerkhoff MD in Opelousas, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.