Dr. Louis Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Kim, MD
Dr. Louis Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr Kim walked us through the scariest time of our lives! Delicately and compassionately explaining our teenage sons brain AVM and the treatment options available to us. He performed our sons life saving surgery to remove his AVM and every aspect of his teams care was exceptional and comforting in our most intensely stressful moments. We would choose him a million times over and are so thankful we fought to have him as our sons surgeon! He is a gift to this world and we are forever grateful for he care!!
About Dr. Louis Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316988348
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.