Dr. Louis Kish II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kish II, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Kish II, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Impetigo and Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 26410 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-6194
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kish II?
Dr Kish is very thorough and professional. He genuinely cares about me as a person and takes time to explain things.
About Dr. Louis Kish II, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1457399305
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kish II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kish II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kish II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kish II has seen patients for Dermatitis, Impetigo and Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kish II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kish II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kish II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kish II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kish II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.