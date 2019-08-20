Dr. Louis Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Knight, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Knight, MD
Dr. Louis Knight, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight's Office Locations
- 1 17202 Red Oak Dr Ste 203, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-2992
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Knight for about 30 years. He and his nurse Jerri are both fantastic !! I was not sure I would even be able to have children after he discovered my endometriosis. Thanks to Dr. Knight and what was at the time a new treatment for endometriosis I went on to have two healthy children - delivered of course by Dr. Knight. (Both by C Section) He put my husband and myself at ease with his bed side manner, humor and knowledge. We trusted him to handle whatever came along.. I hope I never have to see another OB/GYN.
About Dr. Louis Knight, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1922015742
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Texas A&M University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
