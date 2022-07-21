Overview

Dr. Louis Komer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Komer works at Family Practice Medical Associates South in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.