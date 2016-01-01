Dr. Louis Kovacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kovacs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Kovacs, MD
Dr. Louis Kovacs, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Timonium, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kovacs' Office Locations
MedStar FSMC/GSH/HH/UMH Orth at Timonium2118 Greenspring Dr, Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 554-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Kovacs, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1306071436
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovacs accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacs has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.