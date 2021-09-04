Dr. Louis Kralick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kralick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kralick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Kralick, MD
Dr. Louis Kralick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Kralick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kralick's Office Locations
-
1
Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates3831 Piper St Ste S450, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-1573
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kralick?
Best Dr I have ever had .. Explains procedures and you will be comfortable with His entire staff . Make a appointment you will be glad you did..
About Dr. Louis Kralick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1396796819
Education & Certifications
- Blodgett Memorial Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kralick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kralick accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kralick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kralick works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kralick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kralick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kralick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kralick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.