Dr. Louis Kuchnir, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Louis Kuchnir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Kuchnir, MD is a Dermatologist in Marlborough, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kuchnir works at
Locations
Kuchnir Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery11 Apex Dr Ste 103A, Marlborough, MA 01752 Directions (508) 478-2610
Kuchnir Dermatology1 MAPLE ST, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 478-2610
Kuchnir Dermatology24 Julio Dr, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 842-0216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Kuchnir, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuchnir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuchnir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kuchnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kuchnir has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more.
Dr. Kuchnir speaks Portuguese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuchnir. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuchnir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuchnir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.