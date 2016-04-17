Dr. Louis Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Lam, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 528-0191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
As an update: On April 7th my cancer has been deemed defeated through chemo and radiation. Although a PET scan must verify in Late June. In serious condition when I went to Dr. Lam. He Moved into action and immediately did the surgical biopsy so I could begin treatment one Week later. I have a small unknown spot like ghost on my ct scan which will be determined. But the Huge mass and smaller one and the Lymph Node are now cleared. This is a successful , Lung Cancer Story. Thank God and Dr. Lam.
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1205132446
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.