Dr. Louis Lam, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Overview of Dr. Louis Lam, MD

Dr. Louis Lam, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Lam works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lam's Office Locations

    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 528-0191
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 17, 2016
    As an update: On April 7th my cancer has been deemed defeated through chemo and radiation. Although a PET scan must verify in Late June. In serious condition when I went to Dr. Lam. He Moved into action and immediately did the surgical biopsy so I could begin treatment one Week later. I have a small unknown spot like ghost on my ct scan which will be determined. But the Huge mass and smaller one and the Lymph Node are now cleared. This is a successful , Lung Cancer Story. Thank God and Dr. Lam.
    Gail Novakowski in Dunedin, FL — Apr 17, 2016
    About Dr. Louis Lam, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1205132446
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Hillcrest Hospital

