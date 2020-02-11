Overview

Dr. Louis Lambiase, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Florida and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Lambiase works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.