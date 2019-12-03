Overview of Dr. Louis Lanza, MD

Dr. Louis Lanza, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Lanza works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

