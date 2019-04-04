Dr. Louis Lataif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lataif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Lataif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Lataif, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Lataif works at
Locations
Rome Gastroenterolgy Associates11 John Maddox Dr NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-3992
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lataif is a wonderful physician! He's been my Crohn's doctor for many years. He is professional and kind, and always up to date on the latest medications and procedures. His willingness to listen and work with me to find just the right medication is what sets him apart. In my 30 year journey with Crohn's, Dr Lataif has been amazing and helped me learn to live with Crohn's and not allow the disease to take over my life. If you're looking for the best, he is it!
About Dr. Louis Lataif, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184688798
Education & Certifications
- Nw Meml Hospital Northwestern University
- Boston University Hosp
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lataif has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lataif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lataif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lataif works at
Dr. Lataif has seen patients for Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lataif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lataif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lataif.
