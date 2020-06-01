Overview

Dr. Louis Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Lee works at ENT Associates in Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.