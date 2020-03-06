Dr. Louis Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Lee, MD
Dr. Louis Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Surgical Associates of Monterey Bay1668 Dominican Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 464-9962
Watsonville Community Hospital75 Nielson St, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 464-9962
Steven M. Denmark MD Inc.505 E Romie Ln Ste D, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 464-9962
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr Lee is great! I needed a hernia repair and asked if he would do it without mesh and he was perfectly agreeable to that, telling me the pros and cons. He is a surgeon who is able to discuss issues with you without any arrogance on his part. I healed quickly w/o needing even a single pain pill.
About Dr. Louis Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093972192
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Mayo
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.