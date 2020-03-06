Overview of Dr. Louis Lee, MD

Dr. Louis Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Surgical Associates Monterey in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Watsonville, CA and Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.