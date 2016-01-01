Overview of Dr. Louis Liou, MD

Dr. Louis Liou, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Liou works at CHA Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Somerville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.