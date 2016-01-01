See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Louis Lobalsamo, MD

Internal Medicine
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Lobalsamo, MD

Dr. Louis Lobalsamo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Lobalsamo works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY.

Dr. Lobalsamo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo
    85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 (716) 630-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypotension

Treatment frequency



Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Accepted Insurance: Aetna

    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Louis Lobalsamo, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1053322040
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lobalsamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lobalsamo works at Buffalo Medical Group in Buffalo, NY.

    Dr. Lobalsamo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobalsamo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobalsamo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

