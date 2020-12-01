Dr. Louis Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Lopez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.
Locations
Allen County Cardiology604 W Berry St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 423-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner. Very kind, informative, upbeat. Took time to explain things and listened to my concerns. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Louis Lopez, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Unstable Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
