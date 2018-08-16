Overview of Dr. Louis Malinow, MD

Dr. Louis Malinow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Northwest Hospital Center, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Malinow works at MDVIP - Baltimore, Maryland in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.