Overview of Dr. Louis Mameli, MD

Dr. Louis Mameli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mameli works at Griffin Ob/Gyn Clinic PA in Griffin, GA with other offices in Thomaston, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.