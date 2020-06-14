Dr. Manara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Manara, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Manara, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Manara works at
Locations
-
1
Louis R. Manara D.o.200 Route 73 Ste A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 767-0009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manara?
Dr. Manara and his staff are very professional unlike a certain office that is not to far away. Our only regret is that we did not go to his office from the start as what has become a significant financial burden! Unlike the other office that we were at that took us for over $100K and no results and it was Dr. Manara that gave us the hard truth that we could not have a child on our own without an egg donor. With this process so very emotional his office took us by the hand and helped us through what was an overwhelming experience. I would highly suggest before you go to any other office that you at least go and have a consultation and you will see what we mean by our review. We are writing this as we are scheduled to have the egg placed in about a week so even through we haven't conceived yet this review should stand on its own that this office fills our heart with love and compassion that you won't find at any other office such as Cooper!!!!!!! Don't go there please and go and sit wit
About Dr. Louis Manara, DO
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1700893229
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manara works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Manara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.