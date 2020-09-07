Overview of Dr. Louis Marotti, MD

Dr. Louis Marotti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital, Upmc Lititz and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Marotti works at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.