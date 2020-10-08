Dr. Louis Matherne IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matherne IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Matherne IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Matherne IV, MD
Dr. Louis Matherne IV, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Matherne IV works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Matherne IV's Office Locations
-
1
Healthpoint Medical Group Inc4211 Van Dyke Rd Ste 200, Lutz, FL 33558 Directions (813) 264-6490
-
2
Baycare Medical Group Inc6633 Forest Ave Ste 205, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (813) 264-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matherne IV?
The check-in process for my initial consultation was prompt and there was very little wait time. The waiting area and offices are very clean and all of the personnel wore masks. Dr. Matherne has a friendly, kind personality and he listens to your concerns. He did a great job explaining my current situation, as well as explaining in detail what outcomes I could expect during and after surgery, depending on the condition and health of my intestines. Dr. Matherne reviewed my previous surgery reports so that he had a good understanding of possible complications that he may encounter during surgery. He came in to talk with me before surgery and he provided an update to my husband right after surgery. He visited me every day after surgery when I was in the hospital to check in and see how I was doing and he answered all of my questions. He really cares about your health and wellbeing.
About Dr. Louis Matherne IV, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1346534849
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matherne IV has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matherne IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matherne IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matherne IV works at
Dr. Matherne IV has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matherne IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Matherne IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matherne IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matherne IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matherne IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.