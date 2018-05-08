Dr. Louis May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis May, MD
Dr. Louis May, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.
Gastrointestinal Associates of Rockland PC500 New Hempstead Rd, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 362-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. May today for my second colonoscopy in 10 years and he hasn’t changed at all. His expertise, effectiveness without being stressed and his affable nature bring one at ease for any gastro related procedure. I can only highly recommend this excellent doctor with whom I can even have a quick chat about the mutual joys of skiing!
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164426987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. May on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. May speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
