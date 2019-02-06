See All Plastic Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Louis Mes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Lafayette, LA
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Mes, MD

Dr. Louis Mes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Mes works at ACADIANA AESTHETIC SURGEONS in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen J. Delatte MD
    917 Coolidge Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 504-4336
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Park Place Surgical Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Mes, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770686875
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    • Bridge Earn Hospital
    • Johannesburg Genl Hosp
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    • Witwatersrand U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Mes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mes works at ACADIANA AESTHETIC SURGEONS in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mes’s profile.

    Dr. Mes speaks Afrikaans and Spanish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

