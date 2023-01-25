Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO
Overview of Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO
Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Michaelos works at
Dr. Michaelos' Office Locations
-
1
St. Michael's Eye and Laser Insitute1030 West Bay Dr # 200, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 585-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Christian Care
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CompBenefits Corp.
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Principal Life
- Sanus Health
- Self Pay
- Superior Vision
- TPA
- Tricare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michaelos?
Dr Louis Michael’s’s is a very positive and happy man .I am very impressed with him and as well as his staff. I highly recommend him . Thank you. .Terrence m Grogan
About Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1326453267
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina At Chapell Hill
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL
- Stetson University In Deland, Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaelos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaelos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaelos works at
Dr. Michaelos speaks Greek and Spanish.
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaelos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.