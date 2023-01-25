Overview of Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO

Dr. Louis Michaelos, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University Ft. Lauderdale-Davie, FL and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Michaelos works at St. Michaels Eye & Laser Institute in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.