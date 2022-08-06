Dr. Louis Mizell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Mizell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Mizell, MD
Dr. Louis Mizell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their fellowship with University Utah Med Center
Dr. Mizell works at
Dr. Mizell's Office Locations
Cottonwood Pediatric Gastroenterology Inc74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 330, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 254-5775Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lone Peak Specialty Clinic11925 S State St Bldg 1, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 545-8363
Ogden Specialty Clinic434 E 5350 S Ste B, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (801) 452-9100Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Timpanogos Specialty Clinic750 W 800 N Ste 330, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5914
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Primary Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He gives his whole heart and reminds me a small town doc but with all the technology and experience of modern day. He could be off doing a million other things but he choses his patients every time. I love him!
About Dr. Louis Mizell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1851396964
Education & Certifications
- University Utah Med Center
- Usaf Med Center Keesler Afb
- USAF Med Ctr-Keesler AFB
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizell has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mizell speaks German.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizell.
