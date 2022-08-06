See All Gastroenterologists in Draper, UT
Dr. Louis Mizell, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Mizell, MD

Dr. Louis Mizell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Draper, UT. They completed their fellowship with University Utah Med Center

Dr. Mizell works at Cottonwood Pediatric Gastroento in Draper, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT and Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mizell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cottonwood Pediatric Gastroenterology Inc
    74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 330, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5775
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lone Peak Specialty Clinic
    11925 S State St Bldg 1, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 545-8363
  3. 3
    Ogden Specialty Clinic
    434 E 5350 S Ste B, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 452-9100
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Timpanogos Specialty Clinic
    750 W 800 N Ste 330, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5914

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Primary Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea With Villous Atrophy Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colic
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagogastroscopy Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impacted Shoulders Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infantile Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vomiting
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 06, 2022
    He gives his whole heart and reminds me a small town doc but with all the technology and experience of modern day. He could be off doing a million other things but he choses his patients every time. I love him!
    — Aug 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Louis Mizell, MD
    About Dr. Louis Mizell, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851396964
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Utah Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Usaf Med Center Keesler Afb
    Residency
    Internship
    • USAF Med Ctr-Keesler AFB
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
