Dr. Louis Molinari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molinari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Molinari, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Molinari, MD
Dr. Louis Molinari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molinari's Office Locations
- 1 83 S Bedford Rd Ste 205, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molinari?
Professional, smart, kind, great bedside manner if you end up in the hospital. Really cares... you will never be just another patient.
About Dr. Louis Molinari, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093833204
Education & Certifications
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molinari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molinari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molinari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Molinari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molinari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molinari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molinari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.