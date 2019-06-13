See All General Surgeons in Naperville, IL
Dr. Louis Montana, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Louis Montana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Montana works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    Duly Health and Care
120 Spalding Dr, Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 469-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 13, 2019
    Excellent doctor. Kind and compassionate human being. He did a completeMastectomy and lymph node dissection. Felt in his "care." Very grateful for Dr Montana.
    Rev. Ladybug in IL — Jun 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Montana, MD
    About Dr. Louis Montana, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184698425
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rush Presbyterain St Lukes Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Montana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montana works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Montana’s profile.

    Dr. Montana has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Montana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

