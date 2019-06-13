Overview

Dr. Louis Montana, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Montana works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.