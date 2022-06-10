Dr. Louis Montanaro III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montanaro III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Montanaro III, MD
Dr. Louis Montanaro III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr Louis Montanaro, MD4300 N Josey Ln Ste 106, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 939-6515
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Montanaro for over 30 years! He also delivered both of my children.I only have good things to say about him and his wonderful staff! He is not only a great doctor but a really good person.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1013919810
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
