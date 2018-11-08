Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD
Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Morales Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Morales Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Selarom Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa5089 S 900 E Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 743-0700
-
2
Primary Children's Hospital100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Directions (801) 743-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morales Jr?
Top plastic surgeon around, we were blessed to have had the opportunity to have had surgeries performed and consults for future options. Dr. Morales is very knowledgable and so meticulous. We can not thank him enough.
About Dr. Louis Morales Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821060948
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales Jr works at
Dr. Morales Jr speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.