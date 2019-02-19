See All Psychiatrists in Galloway, NJ
Dr. Louis Morelli, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Galloway, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Louis Morelli, MD

Dr. Louis Morelli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Galloway, NJ. 

Dr. Morelli works at Louis C. Morelli MD PC in Galloway, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louis C. Morelli MD PC
    48 S New York Rd Ste B4, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 652-5544
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Louis Morelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1801958210
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morelli works at Louis C. Morelli MD PC in Galloway, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Morelli’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

