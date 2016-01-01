Overview

Dr. Louis Mulkey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Mulkey works at OU Physicians Fam Med in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.