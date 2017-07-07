Dr. Murdock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Murdock, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Murdock, MD
Dr. Louis Murdock, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Garden City, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Murdock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Murdock's Office Locations
-
1
Family Medicine Health Center215 W 35TH ST, Garden City, ID 83714 Directions (208) 384-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murdock?
Great doctor -- great staff. Broken forearm a year ago and couldn't ask for a better surgeon and staff from Brandi-and Tyson Jakobson - Michelle and PT Marc. Thanks so much
About Dr. Louis Murdock, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184635088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murdock accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murdock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murdock works at
Dr. Murdock has seen patients for Trigger Finger Release, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murdock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Murdock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murdock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murdock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murdock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.