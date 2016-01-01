Overview of Dr. Louis Nabors III, MD

Dr. Louis Nabors III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.



Dr. Nabors III works at UAB Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.