Dr. Louis Nunez, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
1.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Nunez, MD

Dr. Louis Nunez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nunez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    982 Main St Ste 4-313, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 896-6020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Louis Nunez, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

