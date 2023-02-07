Dr. Louis Okafor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okafor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Okafor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
This guy should be the face of MVS. Highly skilled and highly talented, plus you can tell by his enthusiasm that he loves being a difference maker! Put your self into his care. He is as good as it gets in orthopedic surgeries.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Dr. Okafor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Okafor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okafor.
