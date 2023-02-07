See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Centerville, OH
Dr. Louis Okafor, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (117)
Map Pin Small Centerville, OH
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Okafor, MD

Dr. Louis Okafor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Okafor works at Premier Orthopedics in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Okafor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    This guy should be the face of MVS. Highly skilled and highly talented, plus you can tell by his enthusiasm that he loves being a difference maker! Put your self into his care. He is as good as it gets in orthopedic surgeries.
    Mark — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Louis Okafor, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245588680
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
    Residency
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Okafor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okafor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okafor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okafor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okafor works at Premier Orthopedics in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Okafor’s profile.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Okafor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okafor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okafor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okafor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

