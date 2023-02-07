Overview of Dr. Louis Okafor, MD

Dr. Louis Okafor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Okafor works at Premier Orthopedics in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.