Dr. Louis Olegario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Olegario, MD
Dr. Louis Olegario, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highlands Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olegario's Office Locations
- 1 101 Trich Dr Ste 4, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (412) 561-7246
- 2 918 Rolling Acres Rd Unit 102, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-6582
Wadhwa Medical Associates PC850 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (724) 603-3560
Florida Pain and Rehabilitation Center1910 SW 18th Ct Ste 200, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 629-7011
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olegario has been a savior to me over the years. When my back issues were no longer considered correctable by other methods, he attempted all treatments which included my now spinal stimulator which allows me to lead a more normal life than i did for years with minimal pain. His understanding of my pain and limitations and needs to meet with the St jude representative reps all have made life much easier for me. He has great compassion.
About Dr. Louis Olegario, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245243955
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
