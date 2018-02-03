Overview of Dr. Louis Olegario, MD

Dr. Louis Olegario, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highlands Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.