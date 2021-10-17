Overview of Dr. Louis Park, MD

Dr. Louis Park, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.