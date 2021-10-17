See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Louis Park, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Park, MD

Dr. Louis Park, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Park works at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
    1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 484-8446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Edema
Respiratory Management
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Thoracentesis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypothyroidism
Kidney Infection
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Viral Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Interstitial Lung Disease
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pharyngitis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Atony
Blepharitis
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
Cryptococcosis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Essential Tremor
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 17, 2021
    Dr. Louis Park, a good doctor who takes good care of my wife. Thank you
    Alex Kim — Oct 17, 2021
    About Dr. Louis Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1962446039
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
