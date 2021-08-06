Dr. Louis Pearlstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearlstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Pearlstein, DO
Dr. Louis Pearlstein, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Neurologic & Headache Associates, PC3070 Bristol Pike Ste 124, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Pearlstein to my family and friends. He consistently demonstrates superior skills. Both Dr. Khatri and Dr. P. are brilliant, trustworthy, and dedicated to their patients. The staff consistently goes above and beyond in their effort to be helpful to the patients and their families who are sometimes facing catastrophic diseases and conditions. I trust them with my life.
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Hahnemann University
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Pearlstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearlstein accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearlstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearlstein has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearlstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearlstein speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearlstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearlstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearlstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearlstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.