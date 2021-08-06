Overview of Dr. Louis Pearlstein, DO

Dr. Louis Pearlstein, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Pearlstein works at Neurologic & Headache Associates, PC in Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.