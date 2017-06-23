Dr. Louis Perri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Perri, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Perri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Perri works at
Locations
Louis Perri, M.D.474 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- QualCare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took care of my problem on first visit. Explained everything very clearly. Very nice Doctor. I would definitely go back to him for my skin needs. Loved him!!!
About Dr. Louis Perri, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225125255
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Perri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Perri has seen patients for Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.