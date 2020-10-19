See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Louis Pisters, MD

Urology
4.5 (14)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Pisters, MD

Dr. Louis Pisters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience.

Dr. Pisters works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Pisters' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 792-2121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Removal
Prostate Cancer
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2020
    Dr Pisters and his staff are the finest people and most professional medical staff I have ever ever encountered.
    — Oct 19, 2020
    About Dr. Louis Pisters, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346285723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pisters has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pisters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pisters works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pisters’s profile.

    Dr. Pisters has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pisters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pisters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pisters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pisters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pisters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

