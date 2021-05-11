Dr. Louis Pizzarello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pizzarello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Pizzarello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Pizzarello, MD
Dr. Louis Pizzarello, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Pizzarello works at
Dr. Pizzarello's Office Locations
-
1
SightMD NY Smithtown 201260 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8780
-
2
Lorena Strunk LLC137 Hampton Rd, Southampton, NY 11968 Directions (631) 283-5152
-
3
Peconic Landing Wellness Center1600 Brecknock Rd, Greenport, NY 11944 Directions (631) 727-6555Wednesday1:30pm - 4:00pm
-
4
Peconic Ophthalmology Pllc1228 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 283-5152
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pizzarello?
Dr Pizarello is an excellent eye doctor. He takes time to answer all questions. He is wise and caring. He is the best.
About Dr. Louis Pizzarello, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Dutch, French and Spanish
- 1699720466
Education & Certifications
- Es Harkness Institute
- Toronto General Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizzarello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzarello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzarello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzarello works at
Dr. Pizzarello has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzarello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pizzarello speaks Dutch, French and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzarello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzarello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizzarello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizzarello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.