Dr. Louis Pottkotter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Pottkotter Louis MD Office3425 Highway 6 Ste 109, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 265-7800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The BEST doctor we have ever had! I cannot say enough good things about him and his office staff is excellent too! We have since moved to Dallas, but have driven down just to be seen. He listens and answers all of your questions. He always takes his time and is very thorough. He is the most knowledgeable doctor! We were so fortunate to find him.
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1396804159
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Dr. Pottkotter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pottkotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pottkotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pottkotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pottkotter.
