Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD
Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Potyondy's Office Locations
Aesthetica Clinique LLC801 PACIFIC AVE, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (253) 627-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. potyondy changed my life in the best way possible. My experience with him with nothing short of perfect. From the first consultation to the follow up afterward. Dr. Potyondy truly cares about his patients and their expectations. Dr. potyondy performed an extended tummy tuck, 360 lipo and a BBL all in one surgery. I had minimal bruising and the healing went great. I would recommend him to anyone who is looking to have a mommy makeover, or just feel better about themselves.
About Dr. Louis Potyondy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Huntington Memorial Hospital Affiliate Of University Of Southern California
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potyondy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potyondy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potyondy speaks Hungarian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Potyondy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potyondy.
