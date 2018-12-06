See All Ophthalmologists in Westchester, IL
Dr. Louis Probst, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Louis Probst, MD

Dr. Louis Probst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westchester, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota

Dr. Probst works at Tlc Chicagoland in Westchester, IL with other offices in Madison, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Probst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tlc Chicagoland
    4 Westbrook Corporate Ctr Ste 111, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 562-4682
  2. 2
    2418 Crossroads Dr Ste 1900, Madison, WI 53718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 245-4020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

LASIK
LASIK

Treatment frequency



LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 06, 2018
    I highly recommend Dr. Probst and TLC in Westchester! After recommendations from 3 family members, I was able to get in very quickly and the procedure was a breeze! I was pretty nervous for the surgery but he was so calm and made me feel at ease! My vision is better than ever, and I can't believe I put up with contacts for so long!
    Laura N in Chicago, IL — Dec 06, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Louis Probst, MD
    About Dr. Louis Probst, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255531026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    • University of Western Ontario, Ontario
    Internship
    • U Toronto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Probst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Probst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Probst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Probst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Probst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Probst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Probst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Probst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
