Dr. Louis Probst, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Probst, MD
Dr. Louis Probst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westchester, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Probst works at
Dr. Probst's Office Locations
Tlc Chicagoland4 Westbrook Corporate Ctr Ste 111, Westchester, IL 60154 Directions (708) 562-4682
- 2 2418 Crossroads Dr Ste 1900, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 245-4020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Probst and TLC in Westchester! After recommendations from 3 family members, I was able to get in very quickly and the procedure was a breeze! I was pretty nervous for the surgery but he was so calm and made me feel at ease! My vision is better than ever, and I can't believe I put up with contacts for so long!
About Dr. Louis Probst, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1255531026
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Western Ontario, Ontario
- U Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Probst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Probst accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Probst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Probst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Probst.
