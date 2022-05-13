Overview

Dr. Louis Reines, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Reines works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.