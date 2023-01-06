Overview of Dr. Louis Rizio, MD

Dr. Louis Rizio, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Millburn, NJ. They completed their residency with Tufts Orthopaedic Nemc



Dr. Rizio works at Specialty Orthopedics in Millburn, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.