Dr. Louis Rosainz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosainz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Rosainz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Rosainz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Rosainz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Jupiter Medical Center Campus1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 201, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosainz?
His treatment changed the quality of my life. I have only positive things to say about my experience with him.
About Dr. Louis Rosainz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073790903
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital, Division Of Gastroenterology
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosainz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosainz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosainz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosainz works at
Dr. Rosainz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosainz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosainz speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosainz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosainz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosainz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosainz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.